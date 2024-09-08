Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading Down 2.2%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 94,872 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 28,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

