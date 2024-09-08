Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $31.93 million and $516,373.59 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,780,805 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

