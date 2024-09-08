Elastos Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003029 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $36.81 million and $404,763.16 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,663,678 coins and its circulating supply is 22,261,223 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

