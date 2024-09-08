Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.01 and traded as low as C$4.86. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.91, with a volume of 50,297 shares.
Separately, Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.31 million. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.
Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.
