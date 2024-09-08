Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -145.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

