Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$16.53 and a one year high of C$27.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$178.27 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Unlimited will post 2.8822246 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

