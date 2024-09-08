DIMO (DIMO) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One DIMO token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DIMO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. DIMO has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $519,324.89 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,037,426.78958023 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16033742 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $629,632.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

