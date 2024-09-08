Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Lifted by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 795,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 486,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,050. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

