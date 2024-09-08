Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Position Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSE. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 305,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 133,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $32.92 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

