Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $969.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 496.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

