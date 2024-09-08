Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 39,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 109,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Digihost Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Digihost Technology Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digihost Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Digihost Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.