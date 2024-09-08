DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Loop Capital

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.43.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

