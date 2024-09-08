dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.57 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $2,710.19 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00111341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99916097 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,817.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

