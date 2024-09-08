Desjardins Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Target Price to C$94.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$87.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.9 %

ATD opened at C$76.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.16. The company has a market cap of C$73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$68.93 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

