Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.
Demand Brands Trading Down 9.1 %
Demand Brands Company Profile
Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Demand Brands
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.