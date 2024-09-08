Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 1.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $377,631,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,216,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $19,213,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $138.79 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

