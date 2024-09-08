DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0435 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $13.92 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

