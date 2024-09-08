Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) PT Lowered to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 338 ($4.44) on Wednesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 436 ($5.73). The stock has a market cap of £758.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 352.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.49.

Dalata Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is 2,941.18%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

