Dacxi (DACXI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.44 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Dacxi has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Dacxi has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $25,075.99 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com.

Dacxi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dacxi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dacxi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dacxi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

