DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.10.

Get REV Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REVG

REV Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of REVG stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. REV Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 525.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of REV Group by 257.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.