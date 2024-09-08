DA Davidson Cuts Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target to $8.50

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Concrete Pumping from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

