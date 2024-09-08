CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0031

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $40.41 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

