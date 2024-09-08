CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.75 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

