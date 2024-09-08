Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Custom Index Systems LLC owned 0.05% of USA Compression Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $268,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530,950 shares in the company, valued at $132,964,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,810,740 shares of company stock valued at $64,642,684 over the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

