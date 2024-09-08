Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 6,226 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Custom Index Systems LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $561,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.23 and a 200-day moving average of $184.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

