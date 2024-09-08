Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases Shares of 5,031 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $5,390,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $2,676,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

