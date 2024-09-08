Custom Index Systems LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Custom Index Systems LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,257 shares of company stock worth $18,552,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $138.78 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

