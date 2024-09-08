Custom Index Systems LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Custom Index Systems LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 98,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,569.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,209,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

