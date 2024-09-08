Custom Index Systems LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,308 shares of company stock worth $67,651,926 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $615.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

