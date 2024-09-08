Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Down 5.6%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 555,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 737,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark raised Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.57 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

