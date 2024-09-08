crvUSD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $68.59 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC on exchanges. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $68.59 million and $9.17 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 68,731,783 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 68,828,414.91097017. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99803273 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $10,227,646.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

