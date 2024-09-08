Cross Staff Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.