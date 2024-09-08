Cross Staff Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

