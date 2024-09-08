Critical Survey: NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) versus Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lument Finance Trust and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 NETSTREIT 1 4 5 1 2.55

Profitability

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.40%. NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given NETSTREIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 16.91% 14.10% 1.87% NETSTREIT 3.32% 0.39% 0.25%

Risk & Volatility

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and NETSTREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $34.79 million 3.74 $19.72 million $0.32 7.78 NETSTREIT $137.21 million 9.02 $6.84 million $0.09 187.44

Lument Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NETSTREIT. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats NETSTREIT on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

