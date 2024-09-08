Critical Analysis: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) vs. Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO)

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Travel + Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.23 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Travel + Leisure $3.82 billion 0.80 $396.00 million $5.43 7.86

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Murano Global Investments and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Travel + Leisure 0 2 6 0 2.75

Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $56.63, suggesting a potential upside of 32.61%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure 11.35% -46.63% 6.40%

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Murano Global Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

