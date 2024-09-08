Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,374 shares during the quarter. Credo Technology Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.74% of Credo Technology Group worth $39,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $1,476,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,278,602 shares in the company, valued at $249,130,463.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $1,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,278,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,130,463.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,310 shares of company stock worth $27,376,087 over the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

