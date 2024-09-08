Creditcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.22 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $138.80 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.