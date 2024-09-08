Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $43.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.