Covenant (COVN) Price Tops $0.0660 on Major Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $5,067.91 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

"

Buying and Selling Covenant

