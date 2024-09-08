Counterweight Ventures LLC Sells 470 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Counterweight Ventures LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after buying an additional 1,179,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,298,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 34.7% in the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,616,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,541,000 after acquiring an additional 674,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

