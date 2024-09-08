Counterweight Ventures LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.7% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $320.56 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.