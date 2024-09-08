Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,665,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $274.44 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $273.30 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.64 and its 200-day moving average is $315.22.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

