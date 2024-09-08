Counterweight Ventures LLC Buys 294 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $346.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.