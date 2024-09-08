Counterweight Ventures LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 130,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,772,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

