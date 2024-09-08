Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $49,474.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 23.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

