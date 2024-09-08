Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $112.34 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00006776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00040288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

