Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Stock Price Down 32.9%

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:VESTF – Get Free Report) fell 32.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 76,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,675% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.