Contrasting Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and Quince Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $2.69 billion 7.95 $1.01 billion $0.50 179.88 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -0.92

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Quince Therapeutics. Quince Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

BioNTech has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioNTech and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech -18.69% -2.54% -2.24% Quince Therapeutics N/A -46.04% -24.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioNTech and Quince Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 1 5 5 1 2.50 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioNTech currently has a consensus target price of $109.09, suggesting a potential upside of 21.29%. Given BioNTech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BioNTech is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNTech beats Quince Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. It develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. It has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

