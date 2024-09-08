Contrasting Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International 7.85% 16.64% 9.96% Profire Energy 15.22% 15.34% 13.56%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Drilling Tools International and Profire Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Profire Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Drilling Tools International currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.26%. Profire Energy has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.41%. Given Profire Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Drilling Tools International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Profire Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 0.86 $14.75 million $0.43 8.77 Profire Energy $57.77 million 1.34 $10.78 million $0.20 8.20

Drilling Tools International has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy. Profire Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drilling Tools International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Drilling Tools International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

