Contrasting Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A -114.96% -77.22% Candel Therapeutics N/A -629.29% -134.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scholar Rock and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 6 1 3.14 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus target price of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 229.12%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.15%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scholar Rock and Candel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $33.19 million 19.36 -$165.79 million ($2.09) -3.84 Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 1,522.52 -$37.94 million ($1.28) -4.80

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Candel Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates to deliver novel therapies to treat a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

